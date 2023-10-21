The Las Vegas Raiders will be without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo this week versus the Chicago Bears, but the good news is the Raiders are expected to have Garoppolo against the Detroit Lions the following week, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Garoppolo is dealing with a back injury he sustained in the Raiders win over the New England Patriots last week. The injury caused Garoppolo to go to the hospital in an ambulance out of precautionary measures. Thankfully, it was not severe. Garoppolo previously missed the Raiders' Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers while dealing with a concussion.

The Raiders-Bears game tomorrow will feature two backup quarterbacks as the Bears' Tyson Bagent takes on the Raiders' Brian Hoyer. Bears' quarterback Justin Fields is nursing a thumb injury, so the undrafted free agent quarterback will get his first NFL start. While filling in for Garoppolo the rest of the Patriots game, Hoyer went 6-10 for 102 yards.

It'll be important to have Jimmy Garoppolo back for the Week 8 matchup versus the Lions. Not only is the game on Monday Night Football in a primetime window, but it's up against one of the best teams in the NFL. The Lions have been firing on all cylinders as they marched to 5-1 the first six weeks of the season. The Raiders are on a two-game winning streak after defeating the Green Bay Packers and Patriots in back-to-back weeks, but they have yet to beat a good team this season. Their matchup against the Lions will be a huge test as Garoppolo makes his return.