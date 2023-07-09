Las Vegas Raiders fans have yet to see Jimmy Garoppolo in action this offseason for his new team, as he continues to recuperate from a foot surgery. However, that was already expected by the Raiders when they signed him to a huge contract to be the team's newest quarterback. If anything, former Raiders executive Michael Lombardi said that Las Vegas is keen on seeing the signal-caller back on the field by training camp.

“They knew he would be ready for training camp, but he wasn’t going to be in the offseason program,” Lombardi said during a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “This was decided back in April and so, therefore, they deferred the signing bonus until he can pass the physical, which he will and I think he’s on track to do that.”

Jimmy Garoppolo is coming off a wild 2022 campaign that saw him go on quite an adventure ride with the San Francisco 49ers. He started that season as a backup to Trey Lance, but would later find himself in a starting role again for the Niners after Lance suffered a serious injury that took him out for the rest of the year. In Week 13, Garoppolo suffered a foot injury that forced him to miss the rest of the season as well and opened the door for Brock Purdy to shine. Fast forward to the 2023 NFL offseason, Jimmy Garoppolo would land a hefty three-year deal worth $72.75 million with the Raiders despite his foot injury.

When healthy, Garoppolo can be an effective director of a team's offense on the field. In his last season with the 49ers, with whom he had a Super Bowl appearance in 2020, Garoppolo racked up 2,437 passing yards and 16 touchdowns against four interceptions on a 67.2 percent completion rate. The Raiders have a completely different roster composition than San Francisco, but Garoppolo is assured of at least one elite receiving weapon in wideout Davante Adams.

While Lombardi allayed some fears about potential long-term issues with Garoppolo's health, it still does not absolutely guarantee his availability in the training camp. Nevertheless, it's an update Raiders fans can hold on to, as they await for him to get back on the field.