Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is getting real on his impressive preseason debut versus the Los Angeles Rams. Garoppolo made his silver and black debut in a 34-17 win over the Rams.

Garoppolo played very well in limited action, completing all four of his passes for 39 yards before backup quarterbacks Aidan O'Connell and Brian Hoyer replaced him the rest of the game.

Still, the Raiders new quarterback kept things realistic after his first return to game action since his season-ending foot injury with the San Francisco 49ers last season.

“It felt good, just to knock some of the rust off,” Garoppolo said, “I wanted to play, so I'm glad Josh let the starters get out there and get a couple reps in. I thought the line played great. I thought guys were just operating at a fast, fast pace, which is important in this offense. I thought it was, overall, pretty good,” via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

“We're nowhere near perfect. We're still trying to, you know, reach for that perfection and we've still got things to work on, but [this] was a step in the right direction, for sure.”

After five and a half seasons with the 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo now begins the next phase of his career with the Raiders on a three-year, $67.5 million deal. Garoppolo helped lead the 49ers to three Conference Championship Games and a Super Bowl appearance, and the Raiders are hoping his ability to pull off wins will carry over. Not only will Garoppolo be helped by reuniting with his former OC on the Patriots, Josh McDaniels, but a slew of weapons including Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs.