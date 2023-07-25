Jimmy Garoppolo has been dealing with injury concerns. Fortunately, it appears that he will be ready to roll for Las Vegas Raiders training camp after passing his physical. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels recently revealed that Garoppolo will have no restrictions during training camp, per Myles Simmons of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk.

“No, there aren’t [any restrictions],” McDaniels said. “We’ll do what we always do with players that are coming off of any type of rehabilitation, so we’ll just do it the right way. So it might not be 100 percent of the repetitions the first day, etc. But we would never do that with anybody. So, there’s a number of players, obviously, that had things in the spring. And [we’re] making sure that we’re just smart about how we re-integrate them into the totality of practice.”

Can Jimmy Garoppolo lead the Raiders to a rebound season?

Derek Carr was once considered to be one of the better QBs in the NFL. He struggled in 2022 with the Raiders though, leading Las Vegas to go in a different direction. Carr is now aiming to revitalize his career with the New Orleans Saints while Garoppolo is preparing to take over QB duties for the Raiders.

Garoppolo isn't a star, but he's a reliable veteran presence. He won't lead a team to success, but can thrive with the right pieces around him. The 31-year old played a role in the recent San Francisco 49ers' success over the past few years. The 49ers did a tremendous job of getting the most out of Garoppolo, something Las Vegas will try to replicate.

No, he won't be the reason the Raiders have a rebound season. That said, Jimmy Garoppolo can help matters without question if he stays healthy.