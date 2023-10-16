On Sunday, Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders took on the New England Patriots for their Week 6 matchup. Although the Raiders eventually won the game 21-17 at home, Garoppolo was forced to leave the contest early after sustaining an injury to his back in the first half.

After the game, the team received a relatively concerning update regarding Garoppolo's condition.

“Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo was taken to the hospital during the game today due to a back injury,” wrote Jeff Howe of The Athletic on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “The tests were described as precautionary, per source.”

Garoppolo sustained the injury late in the second quarter of the win over the Patriots and did not return for the second half of the game.

Stepping in for Jimmy Garoppolo was backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, who was solid in the second half for the Raiders, completing six of 10 pass attempts for 102 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions. In his one half of action, Garoppolo played well, completing 14 of 22 pass attempts for 162 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

The win over the Patriots brought the Raiders to an even 3-3 on the season. This marked the second time so far in the 2023 campaign that Garoppolo had missed time, as he also sat out the Raiders' loss in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers with a concussion. Rookie Aidan O'Connell started in his place for that game instead of Brian Hoyer.

Up next for the Raiders is a road game against the Chicago Bears on October 22. The team will hope for a positive Garoppolo update before that day arrives.