Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has a back injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the game against the New England Patriots, according to Jesse Merrick of News 3 Las Vegas.

Jimmy Garoppolo was also seen getting into an ambulance, and he is reportedly getting transported from the stadium, according to Heidi Fang of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

It is certainly concerning that Garoppolo was seen heading into an ambulance after having a back injury. It will be worth monitoring reports after the game regarding his back injury.

For now, the Raiders have Brian Hoyer filling in, which is different from what they did a couple of weeks ago against the Los Angeles Chargers. Against the Chargers, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels went with rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell. It did not go well, as Aidan O'Connell turned the ball over multiple times. Brian Hoyer is an experienced backup who knows what Josh McDaniels wants done from the time they spent together with the Patriots.

The Raiders moved off of Derek Carr and brought in Garoppolo this offseason. It was a significant move from McDaniels, who is trying to build the Raiders with his vision. Moving off of Derek Carr was an interesting decision, especially when opting to bring in Garoppolo after.

After the Raiders virtually kept their season alive against the Green Bay Packers last week, it seems they might be dealing with some uncertainty at the quarterback position. If Garoppolo is out long-term, it will be interesting to see if McDaniels stays with Hoyer.