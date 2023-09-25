Late in the first half of the Las Vegas Raiders' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked by TJ Watt and had his legs rolled up on awkwardly. Jimmy Garoppolo went to the locker room.

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo went back to the locker room after getting his legs caught and bent backwards in an awkward sack 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AStGWYAkJy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 25, 2023

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said that Jimmy Garoppolo was good to go for the second half when getting interviewed.

Garoppolo completed 12-of-18 passes for 155 yards in the first half for the Raiders, throwing a touchdown to Davante Adams while also throwing an interception on a drive that entered Steelers territory.

The Raiders entered halftime down 13-7 after taking a 7-0 lead in the game. Calvin Austin III caught a long touchdown from Kenny Pickett after Davante Adams' score.

Regardless, it will be worth monitoring Garoppolo's status in the second half of the game, and if his mobility is limited.

The Raiders and Josh McDaniels decided to acquired Garoppolo this offseason after choosing to move on from Derek Carr. The team is hoping to improve on a disappointing record in the 2022 season.

McDaniels's Raiders went into Denver and beat the Broncos in Week 1, but then got blown out by the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. With the team sitting at 1-1, this game against the Steelers could be a big one that determines how the rest of the year goes.

The Raiders will go on the road to play the Los Angeles Chargers after this week, then has games against the Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots and Chicago Bears coming up after that.

It will be intriguing to see how the Raiders fare in this stretch.