Jon Jones firmly announced his return at UFC 285, quickly dispatching of Ciryl Gane and claiming the heavyweight championship after a three-year hiatus. The fighter’s transgressions will prevent many fans from warmly accepting his re-coronation, but Saturday’s exhibition was a reminder that the name Jones will always be synonymous with combat sports excellence.

And that could even extend to another member of the champ’s family. In the days leading up to the big return bout, Jones praised his brother, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones and claimed the UFC would be put on notice if the two-time All-Pro ever considered stepping inside the Octagon.

“Chandler is– he’s a beast, dude,” Jon Jones told Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports. “I think he could start MMA this year and by two years from now, be one of the top fighters on the planet. I genuinely believe that.”

Fans who have seen the former Super Bowl champion know that, while possibly hyperbolic, Jones’ comments cannot be regarded as mere sibling bias. Chandler Jones has given opposing offensive lines and quarterbacks fits for over a decade. He has displayed tremendous strength while amassing 112 career sacks and 121 tackles for loss in his NFL career. Jones himself admitted his brother might even be stronger than him.

“He’s actually the strongest athlete I’ve ever put my hands on. There was a time we were at a hotel a few years ago, and he was sitting down on a couch. And I came and stood right in front of him, and I put my hands down on his wrists like this. And I was like, I’m always going to be your big brother. You better remember that. Chandler, while sitting there, he took his wrist, and he goes like this. Look at me in the eyes. And he just almost lifted me off my feet. I had never felt such a strength.”

Jones’ production did dip with the Raiders last season- 4.5 sacks in 15 games-, but he is expected to remain on the roster going into the 2023-24 season. Regardless, it sounds like he may want to consider a career change based on what Jones described. If the UFC ever decides to implement a tag team division, fans could be treated to an impressive combination of strength, speed and athleticism.

For now, the Jones brothers will just have to settle for some good old, Octagon-free sibling horseplay.