The Las Vegas Raiders have seen their offense go through some big changes this offseason, but one supposed constant is Josh Jacobs. After a breakout campaign for the Raiders, Jacobs saw the Raiders slap the franchise tag on him, ensuring that he will be spending the foreseeable future in Las Vegas.

Despite that, Jacobs and the Raiders still haven't been able to reach a long-term extension to this point in the offseason. Jacobs doesn't sound intent on signing the franchise tag, and there hasn't been much movement on any sort of deal coming together for these two sides. As a result, that will likely make this very cryptic tweet from Jacobs all the more important to the Raiders.

Via Josh Jacobs:

“Sometimes it’s not about you. We gotta do it for the ones after us.”

It's tough to truly make out what Jacobs means here, but early indications suggest that this could be a response to the discussion about running back contracts that have popped up this offseason. Top running backs have been vocal in their annoyance with how the running back market works in the NFL, and the folks looking for new deals this offseason have wanted to make some big money.

To this point, though, Jacobs hasn't gotten what he wants, and it remains to be seen whether or not he will. Jacobs isn't the only running back fighting this battle, as Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants find themselves in a similar situation. However, it may be a battle that this duo cannot win, although it will be worth seeing how the Raiders react to Jacobs' tweet here, if they do at all.