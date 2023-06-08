The Las Vegas Raiders are at a standstill when it comes to star running back Josh Jacobs. The reigning NFL rushing king has yet to sign his franchise tag and there are no signs of a long-term extension getting done before training camp.

That has given other running backs on the Raiders roster some reps with the first team during minicamp, a move that is benefitting both the team and the players, Zamir White and Brittain Brown. Both backs were taken by the Raiders in the 2022 NFL Draft and both are excelling in bigger roles as training camp approaches.

“We always talk about your role is what you make it, and I think there’s there hasn’t been a greater opportunity than the one in the running back room for those young players like Zamir and Brittain,” offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi said. “So, they’ve gotten a lot of reps, they’ve gotten a lot of exposure, they’ve learned a lot, so there’s no hiding anymore.”

White had 17 carries for 70 yards last season, playing in 14 games. Brown played in six games as a rookie in 2022 but did not log any snaps offensively. The two are still low on the Raiders' depth chart but could find their way toward the top if they make the most of their opportunities this summer.

There's still a likely scenario that Josh Jacobs and the Raiders come to some sort of agreement that allows him to play for the team in 2023. If that doesn’t happen though, the Raiders seem confident in their options behind Jacobs.