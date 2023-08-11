The Las Vegas Raiders have added to their running back room as star Josh Jacobs' holdout for a new contract spills into NFL preseason action. The Raiders have signed former Kansas City Chiefs halfback and Super Bowl champion Damien Williams, his agent confirmed on Twitter.

“Congrats to Damien Williams on signing with the @Raiders Time for #DameDash to tear 'em up”, Ian Greengross of PowerPlay Management wrote in a post.

Williams, 31, returns to the AFC West after spending the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Chiefs.

The 2019 season represented a high point in Williams' NFL career, as he tallied a career-best 498 rushing yards, following it up with a 104-yard, one-touchdown performance in the team's Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Now, Williams, who spent the 2022 season with the Atlanta Falcons, and most recently worked out for the Arizona Cardinals, lands with the Chiefs' division-rival Raiders.

Las Vegas could certainly use an experienced back like Williams, as Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs, unhappy with the way contract discussions played out with the Raiders, did not report to training camp.

That has left the Raiders thin on the depth chart at running back, as Zamir White, who has 17 career carries, Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden are the only other halfbacks on the roster.

The Raiders, who placed the franchise tag on Jacobs, had reportedly expressed their openness to potentially negotiating the one-year tag with the disgruntled star. But there's been no movement on that front- and no indication when- and if- Jacobs will return to the team.

It's smart, then, for the Raiders to bring in a veteran like Williams for insurance.