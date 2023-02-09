Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders made a point of saying that he wanted no part of staying with the team as result of getting hit with the franchise tag. Despite that earlier proclamation, Jacobs now says that he has changed his perspective about the designation.

#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs now says he'd play on the franchise tag: "if the team loaded up at all other positions and added players around him." (PFT) But added: “If you want me to come back as the hero, you better pay me like a hero.” pic.twitter.com/kCiGdmYfCm — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 9, 2023

The running back says that if the Raiders have plans to make significant improvements at a number of other key positions — “loading up” — he would be willing to play under the tag. He also added the following warning. “If you want me to come back as the hero, you better pay me like a hero.”

So, it’s clear that Jacobs understands that there can be certain benefits to his team if he plays at a price that is less than he wants. While he is willing to do that, there are some limitations and he still wants to get a new and favorable contract with the Raiders.

The 24-year-old Jacobs was paid slightly more than $2.1 million last season by the Raiders, and he rushed for a league-leading 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 53 passes for 400 yards.

Jacobs rushed for a career best 229 yards in a Week 12 meeting with the Seattle Seahawks. Las Vegas emerged with a 40-34 road victory in that matchup, and Jacobs carried the ball 33 times in that stellar performance.

Josh Jacobs had 6 games in the 2022 season in which he rushed for 100 yards or more. He rushed for at least 143 yards in 5 of those games.

He was a 1st-round pick by the Raiders in 2018 out of Alabama. Jacobs has rushed for 1,000 yards or more in 3 of his first four seasons.