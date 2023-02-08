Overreactions are an inextricable part of sports fandom. Some people will decry rules and regulations no matter the circumstance, and without further research. This is not one of those instances, though. There is no sense to be had in the latest development between the Las Vegas Raiders and Derek Carr.

The Raiders appear to be nearing the official end of the Carr era. The team agreed to let their longtime quarterback meet with the New Orleans Saints, implying that the two sides are already or about to be engaged in trade talks.

Yet, in a puzzling bit of news Carr is still not permitted to discuss the possibility of a trade with any franchise, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. With that in mind, perhaps Carr is headed to New Orleans to get an early start on Mardi Gras or to take a tour of the Caesars Superdome.

Such restrictions from the Raiders could sour fans, many of whom are grateful for the contributions of their nine-year QB and just want Carr to smoothly move onto to his next team. It is especially odd given the urgency for a deal to be made. The organization will be saddled with Carr’s $40 million guaranteed should he remain on the roster after Feb. 15. A trade is their best bet to get some relief from that hefty contract.

It is possible the Raiders are just being extra cautious, or perhaps they are still considering releasing Carr instead. A trade cannot be finalized until the new league year commences in March. A potential snafu between Carr and the Saints or any other suitor, could then keep Las Vegas on the hook if he is not cut in the next week.

It is a complex situation, but the Raiders are doing their part to complicate things further by playing dumb. Technicalities do not need to cloud the remaining days Carr has left in Vegas.