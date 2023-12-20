The Raider don’t have much left to play for but they'll trot out their best available team in Week 16 with the return of Josh Jacobs.

The Las Vegas Raiders are a longshot to make the playoffs so there isn’t much for them to play for the rest of the season. They'll still attempt to win games and appear likely to welcome back starting running back Josh Jacobs for their Week 16 tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said he would bet Jacobs plays on Monday alongside tackle Kolton Miller, per Vic Tafur. Miller missed four of the last five games and started all 10 he's played in so far.

Without both of them in Week 15 the Raiders took care of business with ease, topping the Los Angeles Chargers 63-21. Las Vegas scored the most points in a game in franchise history and snapped a three-game losing streak.

Jacobs will be happy to get back on the field and try to close out his season with a bang. He is set to become a free agent after the season and if the Raiders are unwilling to re-sign him then he'll want to give one last good impression to the other NFL teams.

Josh Jacobs' last run with the Raiders?

Jacobs has played well this season but doesn’t have the same numbers he put up in 2022 when he led the league in rushing. He played well in his last five games before his Week 15 absence. In those five games, he rushed for 397 yards and three touchdowns, averaging just under 80 rushing yards per game.

Josh Jacobs won't get to his league-leading rushing number from a season ago, but he is 195 yards shy of hitting 1,000 for the season. It would be Jacobs' fourth such season and would make him even more of a Raiders legend.

Though playoff football doesn’t seem to be in the cards this season, at least Raiders fans get the gift of watching Josh Jacobs play a few more times before he potentially leaves this offseason.