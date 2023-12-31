Josh Jacobs wasn't able to heal up enough in time.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was doubtful heading into Sunday's Week 17 clash against the Indianapolis Colts and is not going to play because of a quad injury, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. While the Raiders held out some hope Jacobs could return to play this weekend, he didn't practice all week and just wasn't ready to go.

Jacobs hasn't played since Dec. 10 against the Minnesota Vikings. After that, the Raiders running back missed the 63-21 destruction of the Los Angeles Chargers and the thrilling Christmas Day victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jacobs' season has been somewhat disappointing after a monster 2022 campaign in which he rushed 340 times for 1,653 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 53 passes for 400 yards to go over 2,000 yards from scrimmage.

This season, Jacobs has 233 carries for 805 yards (3.5 yards per carry) and six touchdowns to go along with 37 catches for 296 yards. Injuries have played a role in the diminished effectiveness, and the Raiders' quarterback issues haven't helped either.

Zamir White filling in

With Josh Jacobs out, Zamir White has stepped in and done a terrific job. After not getting many carries leading up to the Chargers game, White got the bulk of the workload in that blowout, rushing 17 times for 69 yards and a touchdown while also catching three passes for 16 yards.

White then turned in a star performance against the Chiefs, turning 22 carries into 145 yards in the shocking 20-14 win. With Jacobs not ready to return for Week 17, expect to see White get plenty of action once again in this crucial game against the Colts.

Raiders' playoff chances

The Raiders' improbable win over the Chiefs moved them to 7-8 to keep their playoff hopes alive. Vegas is a game behind the Colts, who hold the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC.

That makes this Week 17 matchup all the more crucial. It should be a good one as Antonio Pierce's squad tries to stay alive, but Josh Jacobs won't be out there to help.