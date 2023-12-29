Josh Jacobs is still dealing with a quad injury...

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who has sat out their previous two games due to a quad injury, is now in line to miss his third straight game.

The Raiders will meet the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17 on Sunday, and Jacobs has been officially listed as “doubtful” for the game–which means that he is more likely to remain sidelined than actually play. However, the development isn't really surprising considering that Jacobs hasn't practiced all week because of his health issue, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

As mentioned, Jacobs has been dealing with the quad injury for some time now. It started prior to Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers. While he showed some improvements leading to hopes that he could return in Week 16–with interim head coach Antonio Pierce even hinting he could return for the game–he still ended up being sidelined against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, by the looks of it, Josh Jacobs still hasn't made much progress in his recovery.

The good thing for the Raiders is that they were able to win games despite the absence of their top running back. After dominating the Chargers 63-21, they proceeded to upset the Chiefs 20-14 to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Zamir White has led the Raiders' rushing attack in the past two games, and hopes are high that he can keep doing it while Jacobs continues to recover. The Colts are trying to protect the last Wild card spot in the AFC, so expect their upcoming meeting to be so much more intense.