Josh Jacobs is in a very weird contract situation with the Las Vegas Raiders. He is clearly frustrated by it, given he retweeted this following story from a Raiders website about how he was placed on a franchise tag rather than a long-term contract.

Josh Jacobs and the Raiders: A mishandling of the league’s most consistent running back. Story includes:

– McDaniels’ history with Jacobs

– Jacobs’ unrivaled consistency

– A series of mishandling Jacobs

– The franchise tag that shall not be signedhttps://t.co/Ip3frQpEHP — RaiderRamble.com™ (@TheRaiderRamble) July 11, 2023

The Raiders chose last season to decline Jacobs' fifth-year option. According to this story from RaiderRamble, first-year coach Josh McDaniels wanted to see what Jacobs could do before the team guaranteed him for the future.

Even though he ranked first in the NFL in rushing yards (1,653) and had the most first downs gained by a running back on the ground, Jacobs did not get the money he has seemingly earned.

The story points out Jacobs' tweet in June about this contract situation, calling it “bad business.”

Bad business — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) June 20, 2023

Jacobs did not participate in the Raiders' offseason program and minicamp after not coming to terms about his future. He is yet to sign a franchise tag and will hold out from the Raiders' training camp that begins July 25 if he does not have a new deal by July 17, which is the deadline for franchise-tagged plyers to reach agreements on long-term extensions.

According to a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal, there is a “significant gab” between what Jacobs is asking for in a deal and what the Raiders are offering.