The Las Vegas Raiders had a chance for a huge upset against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday. With one play late in the 4th, they made the risky decision to attempt a go-ahead two-point conversion instead of the game-tying kick. It didn’t go according to plan.

Josh Jacobs, who feasted on the Chiefs defense all game, was stopped just short of the score and left the Raiders down 30-29 as neither side scored the rest of the way.

Despite the unfortunate result, the Raiders were completely behind Josh McDaniels’ aggressive decision. Jacobs revealed that Las Vegas had been preparing for exactly those types of situations all week, which made going for it feel like a foregone conclusion.

“That’s what we wanted,” Josh Jacobs told ESPN. “We knew we was going to be in that situation. It’s crazy, all week we were talking about third-and-1s, fourth-and-1s, 2-point play.

Both Derek Carr and Davante Adams were also behind the move.

“I liked it, I like being aggressive, especially on the road, I’m all on board,” said Derek Carr.

“You’ve got to buy in; that’s the only way you can make a play work,” added Davante Adams. “You’ve got to be for it. That’s [the coaches’] job to make that call, so I was fine with it because I felt we had a shot to put it in.”

With the Chiefs gaining serious momentum and the road crowd working against them, the Raiders chose to try and steal the win instead of trying to stem the tide that was working against them.

At one point during the first half, the Raiders owned a 17-0 lead. But no lead is safe with Patrick Mahomes and the high-octane Chiefs offense. From the 4:40 mark of the second quarter up until the 7:25 mark of the fourth quarter, they outscored their opponents 30-6.

The Raiders fall to 1-4, currently last in the AFC West where the Chiefs lead 4-1.