‘I felt horrible’: Davante Adams apologizes to man he shoved after shocking Raiders loss

In the short 17-game NFL season, every game matters. Thus, tempers run high and frustrations boil over when things don’t go your way, as evidenced by Davante Adams’ actions during the Las Vegas Raiders’ 30-29 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders, now 1-4, choked yet another lead, this time a 10-point advantage entering the halftime break. But in what has been the story of their season, they just couldn’t string together two halves of solid football. The Raiders allowed Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to storm back, and Adams lost his cool after a disappointing finish, shoving a cameraman on his way to the tunnel.

This is an unbelievably unacceptable behavior by Davante Adams. We all love the game, we all know tensions get high. This warrants a suspension and/or a hefty fine. pic.twitter.com/SJTzxETwtP — Preston Moore (@prestoncmoore) October 11, 2022

Nevertheless, Davante Adams quickly regretted his actions. The Raiders wide receiver penned an apology on his official Twitter account, saying that there were no excuses for what he did to a person who was only doing his job.

“Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this,” Adams wrote.

It’s understandable why Davante Adams would be frustrated. The Raiders have been one-half artists thus far this season; in Weeks 1 and 3, they rallied against the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans, respectively, but they fell short, unable to overcome putrid first halves. In Week 2, the Raiders squandered a 20-0 halftime lead against the Arizona Cardinals. And now in Week 5, they led by as much as 17-0 against the Chiefs before letting go of the gas pedal yet again.

Still, there are no justifications for what Adams did, and it’s good for him to acknowledge that fact. Hopefully Adams could take an even greater step in making amends for having recklessly pushed the cameraman. Standing at 6’1 and weighing at 215 pounds, he could have seriously injured a member of the camera crew for no reason whatsoever. Perhaps the 29-year old WR could reach out to him personally and make sure that he’s alright after such a despicable action.

At the end of the day, the Raiders’ season is not all lost yet. Thankfully, Davante Adams will have a considerable amount of time to cool down and think about his actions during the Raiders’ Week 6 bye. Perhaps this hiatus is what the Raiders need to turn around their faltering campaign.