By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders capped off their 2022 regular season schedule with a 31-13 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. From the two turnovers to the failure to slow down the Chiefs’ dynamic running game, it turned out to be a game to forget for the Raiders.

Las Vegas opened up its campaign with plenty of hope and excitement for the first year of the Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler era. The AFC West side ended up having quite a roller-coaster season both on and off the field, from the nine one-possession losses to the call to bench Derek Carr last month.

McDaniels came away with a multitude of takeaways and learning lessons from his first season in the Raiders organization, and overall, he is taking some responsibility for the team’s 6-11 finish to the campaign.

“We are what we are,” McDaniels said during his post-game press conference. “I know there’s things I can do better, and I’m going to evaluate myself first and try to do a better job of what I’m doing and what I’m responsible for, and I’m going to try to do that with our entire team.”

A crucial offseason now awaits the Raiders. They are currently set to have a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and they may also be on the lookout for their next starting quarterback.

It will be noteworthy to see just what Ziegler has planned for the offseason.