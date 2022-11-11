Published November 11, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders are facing a must win game Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. If they lose, head coach Josh McDaniels very well could be on the hot seat. It’s possible McDaniels is already there. The Raiders reached the playoffs last season with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia leading the team. Regardless, they still went out and hired McDaniels this offseason and so far, the return is not very good. The Raiders are 2-6 and in last place of the AFC West.

McDaniels is in his second stint as an NFL head coach. He previously held the title for the Denver Broncos in 2009-2010. During that time, his best receiver was Brandon Marshall. On Friday, Marshall skewered his former coach and found a way to invoke Colts new head coach Jeff Saturday.

“Josh McDaniels is definitely not suited to be a head coach… When you go into a losing locker room the first thing you have to do is be able to get into the players mind and hearts and he is not capable of doing that.” – @BMarshall

⁰📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadamspic.twitter.com/PpoG42yXtU — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) November 11, 2022

Marshall started out going full sarcasm with a smile on his face.

“Look at all his experience as a coordinator being in New England… helping Tom Brady out. Then getting the job in Denver… and losing. He’s got all the experience in the world, the good, the bad and the ugly.”

Marshall then quickly transitioned to blast McDaniels. “Maybe they should have got Jeff Saturday… Josh McDaniels is definitely not suited to be a head coach… When you go into a losing locker room the first thing you have to do is be able to get into the players mind and hearts and he is not capable of doing that.”

In a comical twist of irony, the Raiders face the team McDaniels spurned who just hired Saturday essentially off the street. If the Raiders cannot beat this Colts team Sunday, McDaniels might want to pack his bags.