Josh Jacobs is still sticking to his plan of sitting out the first few games of the NFL season. This does not at all worry Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels. The contract saga seems to be slowly unfolding a new role for backup Zamir White and his NFL Preseason stint has been proving just that. Will he be given a bigger load on his shoulders if this issue is not resolved soon?

Zamir White has been very serviceable and looks ready to take a big leap in playing time. The Raiders' second-string man has delivered a wonderous performance in their win against the Los Angeles Rams. He had 10 carries which netted him 40 yards. He can also help as a receiver which was proven by his nine-yard catch. These have all been done under limited snaps. But, he seems to be getting the eye of Josh McDaniels. The Las Vegas coach unveiled his feelings on potentially giving White a bigger role, via Mark Anderson of AP News.

“There were some plays where maybe it’s a 2-yard run, but it’s a 5-yard run or it’s a 4- or 5-yard run, and it’s a 7-yard run,” McDaniels said about White's NFL Preseason performance against the Rams. The Raiders coach also added the skills he likes about Zamir, “He’s got a great finish and forward lean. He makes extra yards on contact in most plays. He’s just continuing to improve, and the more he plays, the better he does.”

Will he be able to notch a bigger role because of Josh Jacobs' absence?