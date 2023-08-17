The Las Vegas Raiders traveled to Southern California for joint practices ahead of their week 2 preseason contest with the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night, and a fight broke out between the squads to the dismay of head coach Josh McDaniels.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby chased down Rams RB Cam Akers and punched the ball out after the play, after he believed his team wasn't bringing enough energy and effort to the session. Akers was annoyed and shoved Crosby, who threw a punch back at the ball carrier, resulting in the sidelines clearing.

“I bring that juice every single day, and I want my teammates to feel that,” Crosby said after Wednesday's practice, per Tashan Reed of The Athletic. “And, s—, if I’ve got to go out there and take matters into my own hands, I can do it in different ways.”

His head coach Josh McDaniels felt differently about the altercation, and felt the fight was a waste of both teams' time and energy as they work to get better.

“That’s not what we’re here to do,” McDaniels said. “(Rams coach) Sean (McVay) and I are on the same page on this in terms of what we’re trying to get done here. None of it involves fighting. So, to me, it’s a waste of time. That’s not toughness. That’s not football.”

It wasn't the only fight that has broken out in joint practices around the league, with incidents occurring in Dallas and in Washington as well as others. Emotions run high between teams battling in close quarters, and everyone wants to put their best foot forward while displaying their passion, and sometimes it boils over into a brawl.