There were a lot of changes once Antonio Pierce inherited the Las Vegas Raiders system. The squad got a better feel of their defensive schemes and their offense started to look like it could gain momentum at any point of the game. With one more game in the NFL Preseason, a new decision had just dawned on the squad. It may have just solved their signal-caller conundrum. Kolton Miller largely endorses having Gardner Minshew as their top quarterback.

You heard that right! Gardner Minshew officially jumped to QB1 in the Raiders depth chart. While it comes to no one's surprise that Antonio Pierce and the front office loved the decision, his teammates also showed a great deal of support. Perhaps, the people who he works with the most in the offensive line could be a testament to how great he has become in the Raiders system. This is exactly the type of endorsement that Kolton Miller gave to their new QB1, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

“Yeah, Minshew, love him, man. He's a competitor man, he comes to play, so I'm excited. Part of doing these reps is, where is he setting up. Timing? The timing's great. Everything's looking good, so I'm really excited,” the Raiders left tackle declared.

How good has Gardner Minshew been in the Raiders' NFL Preseason run?

Minshew has been able to start in one game for the Raiders in the NFL Preseason but he has played in both their outings so far. Throughout that time, he efficiently got 212 passing yards by absolutely darting 16 of his 33 passing attempts. He also got a touchdown in their loss to the JJ McCarthy-led Minnesota Vikings.

The preseason was not the only factor that was considered in making him their new starter. Minshew has Pro Bowl potential and has already reached that status with the Indianapolis Colts. So, all he needed to do was impress Coach Pierce last season and in their training camps. He did exactly that and the coaching staff loved it.

“Myself, Tom Telesco, and Luke Getsy discussed it this morning. A lot of things went into it. It wasn't based off of last night. There are a lot of factors. We feel like Gardner gives us the best opportunity to get off to a fast start,” the Raiders head honcho said.

There are high hopes for the Raiders to get on a roll this season. With a new head coach and a fresh system, they will have some bumps in the road but their NFL Preseason performances are good indicators of what's to come.