The Las Vegas Raiders had a tough start to the 2024 NFL season. Las Vegas took on on a division rival in the Los Angeles Chargers and could not secure the win, losing 22-10. Now the Raiders are looking to add another defensive lineman to shore up their depth after suffering multiple injuries on the d-line in Week 1.

The Raiders are expected to sign former Jaguars first-round pick K'Lavon Chaisson, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

This move comes on the heels of Las Vegas suffering a handful of injuries on the defensive line. Both Tyree Wilson and Malcolm Koonce suffered injuries during Week 1, with Koonce going on IR. This leaves the Raiders with only Janarius Robinson and Charles Snowden as depth next to Maxx Crosby.

Now Chaisson will have an opportunity to step in and make an impact. Chaisson has not lived up to his first-round draft pedigree, but the Raiders won't complain as long as he is a reliable rotational player.

Chaisson played in all 17 games for the Jaguars in 2023. He logged 13 total tackles and two sacks during Jacksonville's 2023 campaign.

Analyst Tony Romo sends positive Raiders message about Antonio Pierce after tough Week 1 loss

Many NFL fans and analysts were critical of the Raiders for their Week 1 loss.

Pierce in particular came under fire for a conservative fourth-down decision in Chargers territory during the fourth quarter.

Analyst Tony Romo is not worried about the Raiders and head coach Antonio Pierce. He stood up for Pierce and the Raiders on Sunday in a video posted by NFL on CBS.

“I wouldn’t worry about the Raiders,” Romo said following the Raiders-Chargers game.

Romo assured Raiders fans that they have a good head coach in Antonio Pierce.

“Antonio Pierce is for real,” Romo said. “I’ve played against him [and] communicated with him a bunch since he took over last year.”

Romo then went on to defend his position that Pierce has what it takes to succeed with the Raiders as a head coach.

“I think he’s outstanding almost each area that you want your head coach,” Romo added. “He has the ability to communicate with the players at a very high level. He has a standard that he sets that they follow. His players play as hard as any team that you’ll see on tape. You’ll see that again today. They had too many turnovers. I think that cost them right when they were in position to extend the lead and, to me, there were a lot of positives there, but they didn’t get the [win]… the Raiders are going to be fine. They’re just going to have to win some of the close ones.”

Las Vegas would be best served with moving on from Week 1's tough start to the season and focusing on their next game instead. The Raiders travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens in an epic Week 2 showdown.