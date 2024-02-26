Alongside new head coach Antonio Pierce, the Las Vegas Raiders hired a new general manager in Tom Telesco. Moving from the Los Angeles Chargers to the Raiders, Telesco made sure to bring some old friends with him.
Las Vegas has hired JoJo Wooden as senior director of player personnel, the team announced. The executive served as the Chargers' interim general manager after Telesco's firing in 2023. Before the promotion, Wooden was the team's director of player personnel from 2013-2023.
Before joining the Chargers, Wooden had a lengthy stint in the New York Jets' front office from 1997-2012. He worked his way up pro personnel assistant to assistant director of player personnel. Now, Wooden's NFL journey will take him to Las Vegas.
He comes to the Raiders at a crucial time. As Pierce and Telesco begin crafting their vision, the team has question marks at quarterback, Josh Jacobs' looming free agency and trade rumors surrounding Davante Adams. All of that opposite a defense that that finished smack dab in the middle in 2023, allowing 330.9 yards per game.
Still, Las Vegas will have plenty of resources to facilitate their roster retooling. The Raiders enter the offseason with the ninth-most cap space available at almost $56 million. They also hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Raiders gave Tom Telesco a second chance after his firing from the Raiders. Now JoJo Wooden will be along for the ride as Las Vegas enters their new era. The front office will be focused on building a roster that can lead the team back into playoff contention.