My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

NFL Free Agency is right around the corner, and teams across the league are hard at work trying to create as much cap space as possible so that they can go out and sign new players to their team, while also bringing back some of their free agent crew as well. For the Las Vegas Raiders, they turned to their best defensive player in Maxx Crosby to get some more cap space.

Crosby has turned himself into one of the most destructive pass rushers in the game for the Raiders, and he put together another strong season in 2022 (12.5 sacks, 89 tackles, 4 PD, 3 FF, 1 FR, 22 TFL, 36 QB Hits). But with Las Vegas having some huge needs to take care of this offseason, they turned to Crosby in hopes he could help them out, and it looks like they have managed to create a nice chunk of cap space as a result of restructuring his deal.

Via Field Yates:

“The Raiders reworked the deal of Maxx Crosby, creating $7.5375M in cap space.”

This is a pretty notable move for the Raiders, as you can do quite a bit with $7.5 million in vap space. The Raiders aren’t one of the teams up against the wall as the new league year approaches, as they are projected to have well over $35 million in cap space, but the more options they have in free agency, the better.

Crosby was dominant last season for Las Vegas, and he will need the front office to put this abundance of cap space to good use this offseason. Getting Crosby some more help on defense would be a start, but even if they don’t, it’s safe to expect Crosby to continue to wreak havoc on their defensive line for seasons to come.