The National Football League sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Dimopoulos Law Firm threatening “heightened legal penalties” over a commercial featuring Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby in a silver and black uniform, but the firm decided themselves to sue the NFL.

The uniform itself does not include any logos or trademarks owned by the league or the Raiders, but the NFL still decided to send a letter to the Las Vegas law firm, which has responded in the strongest possible terms.

The commercial features Maxx Crosby, as well as Jon Jones and Las Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson.

Crosby wears a black football jersey in the commercial, with silver letters and numbers. No names or logos other than “Crosby” can be seen. He is also wearing a silver helmet, but it also does not have a logo.

The commercial aired at the Super Bowl, and can be seen below:

“The NFL has a habit of zealously defending its various trademarks and logos,” wrote Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk on Thursday. “The league has landed in a legal issue over an effort to defend trademarks and logos when no trademarks or logos were being used.”

The lawsuit itself seeks a declaratory judgment on whether the commercial crosses the line into infringement of NFL property.

NFL Properties sent the cease-and-desist letter vowing to file a lawsuit against the law firm on Feb. 22, after the commercial had already been airing for weeks.

“Dimopoulos Law is Nevada’s Legal Elite. Bigger Settlements. Faster Settlements. Millions Recovered Monthly. Dimopoulos Law is the Firm you Trust with a Big Case,” says the video description.

The NFL threatened to take the fight to Dimopoulos Law, and it looks like the law firm is taking the fight to the NFL instead.