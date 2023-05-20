My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Las Vegas Raiders offense will look very different in the upcoming 2023 season, with the biggest change of them all coming at the quarterback position. After moving on from longtime starter Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo was signed early on in free agency to come in and take the reins of the Raiders offense moving forward.

Of course, keeping Garoppolo standing upright is a big piece of the puzzle for the Raiders, as their offensive line wasn’t particularly great last season. Protecting Garoppolo is going to be a very big part of the season for Las Vegas, which is why they have continued to make moves at the position, as they have now signed Greg Van Roten to come in and shore up their guard depth.

Via Aaron Wilson:

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Raiders signed Greg Van Roten.”

Van Roten initially struggled to find a spot for himself in the NFL, but he has managed to become a quality depth piece for several teams over the past few seasons. Van Roten had a strong 2018 season for the Carolina Panthers, starting all 16 games for them at left guard, but he hasn’t been able to replicate the success from that season ever since unfortunately.

Still, Van Roten is a solid guard who can hold his own in a pinch at both guard spots, and he could potentially compete for a starting spot on the o-line during training camp. This is a solid low risk, high reward move for the Raiders, as it seems like Van Roten has a decent chance of making the team’s roster as of right now.