The Raiders may have a new offensive playcaller soon.

The Las Vegas Raiders failed to come to terms with Kliff Kingsbury to be their new offensive coordinator. However, it doesn't look like fans will need to wait much longer to find out who their offensive play-caller will be. Las Vegas is reportedly close to hiring former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy for the same position, according to Albert Breer.

Breer noted that Getsy was a candidate for a number of offensive coordinator jobs around the league. In fact, the former Bears play-caller interviewed for the Raiders job while the search initially took place. Now, Getsy could step into the role following Kingsbury's withdrawal from the process.

Getsy spent the last two seasons as offensive coordinator of the Bears. This past season saw Chicago average 323 yards per game and 21 points per game. The Bears finished with a record of 7-10 in 2023, and they ended the year by winning four of their last six games.

Raiders turn to Luke Getsy after Kliff Kingsbury drama

Getsy steps into the role after reports emerged that Kingsbury would accept the job. However, ESPN reported that talks broke down as those reports made the rounds. Kingsbury and Getsy were among five candidates who interviewed for the role over the last two weeks.

Kingsbury spent the 2023 season as the quarterbacks coach for USC. He worked with top NFL Draft prospect Caleb Williams. Furthermore, he worked with Kyler Murray as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. And he coached Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield in college at Texas Tech.

One of the candidates for the job already accepted a job elsewhere. Former Cleveland Browns play-caller Alex Van Pelt is now the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. Las Vegas had to go back to the drawing board, and they appear to have landed on Getsy.

As we saw with Kliff Kingsbury, nothing is official until the Raiders make an announcement. Let's see how Luke Getsy impacts this offense, especially when the dust settles on the 2024 NFL Draft.