The Las Vegas Raiders and OLB Malik Reed have reportedly agreed to a contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Reed has previously played for the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Raiders are off to a disappointing 1-2 start so far in 2023. They are fresh off a forgettable 2022 season as well, so it's clear Las Vegas could use some help. Reed will provide valuable depth on defense for the team.

Raiders agree to contract with Reed

Reed, a linebacker, has been in the NFL since 2019. He began his career in Denver and appeared in 15 games (eight starts) during his rookie season. Reed took a step forward in 2020, starting 13 of his 16 games played and recording a career-high eight sacks. He also forced a fumble for the Broncos.

2021, Reed's final season in Denver, saw the linebacker finish with five sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 games (13 starts). Reed ended up in Pittsburgh with the Steelers in 2022, but started only two of his 14 games played. He recorded only one sack as well.

The 27-year-old has demonstrated the ability to find success in the NFL. The Raiders are hoping he can perform at a high level once again. Las Vegas' defense features some star players but would benefit from all-around improved depth.

The Raiders were most recently defeated by Reed's old team, the Steelers. It was a competitive matchup but Las Vegas was unable to take care of business.

The Raiders will try to bounce back in Week 4 in a road matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers after adding Malik Reed.