Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams is fed up after his team's sloppy loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Adams, who implored the Raiders to put film study and constructive words into action, had even more to say after the loss, which dropped Las Vegas to 1-2 on the season. Adams acknowledged that it's still early in the season but said that he “doesn't have time to wait around”, per Sean Zittel.

“You look at all these analytics and all these things, teams have won with the turnover battle and all these things. It don't mean s**t until you go out there and you play ball. We're having a tough time consistently doing that right now and I don't want to act like it's all crazy. It's Week 3 but I don't got time to wait around.”

The Raiders have seven turnovers in three games played and have lost each of their last two contests. Their lone victory this season came over the winless Denver Broncos, who were just defeated by the Miami Dolphins by a score of 70-20.

Adams, who tallied 13 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to the Steelers, did everything he could.

But it wasn't enough for the Raiders to overcome the mistakes, which included a questionable field goal try by head coach Josh McDaniels down by eight points with 2:13 left on the game clock.

It's early. But it sounds like the losing is starting to wear on Adams.

The Raiders had better turn things around.