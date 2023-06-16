The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fourth-round draft pick Jakorian Bennett to his rookie contract, locking in the entire 2023 NFL Draft Class.

Sin City has had quite the season since Derek Carr's departure, as well as having new team ownership. One of the things they want to secure as they get set for the season is their roster.

The former Maryland star cornerback was selected with the 104th overall pick in April's draft. Bennett's contract is for four years and $4.67 million. The deal carries a cap amount of $956,000 for the 2023 season, which falls below the top 51 and thus does not count against the team's salary cap.

With Bennett's signing, the Raiders have now locked in all of their 2023 NFL draft picks. The team's rookie class also includes:

First round: Edge rusher Tyree Wilson

Second round: Tight end Michael Mayer

Third round: Defensive tackle Byron Young

Third round: Wide receiver Tre Tucker

Fourth round: Quarterback Aidan O'Connell

Fifth round: Safety Christopher Smith II

Sixth round: Linebacker Amari Burney

Seventh round: Defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera

Of these players, only Wilson, Mayer, and Young will earn enough this season to count against the Raiders' 2023 salary cap. They will count a combined $7.3 million against the cap.

Bennett is expected to compete for playing time at cornerback in his rookie season. The cornerback room is currently stacked, but Bennett has the potential to be a valuable contributor. The Raiders are hoping that he can help them improve their pass defense in 2023. The team allowed the fifth-most passing yards in the NFL last season.

Jakorian Bennett is a physical cornerback with good size, excellent tackling and modest ball-handling skills, which should make him a good fit for the Raiders' defense, which is known for its aggressive style of play With Bennett joining the team, the Raiders have a level of youth that could provide energy on every night.