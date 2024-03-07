After a successful stint as the interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, Antonio Pierce earned the full-time role heading into the 2024 season. Now, the Raiders are focused on building out Pierce's roster.
Adding the recently released Christian Wilkins would massively shore up Las Vegas' defensive front. The Raiders are currently the favorites (+300) to sign Wilkins, via betonline.ag. The Houston Texans (+400) and Detroit Lions (+500) round out the top three while the Chicago Bears (+700) and Seattle Seahawks (+100) finish out the top five candidates.
In an effort to get below the salary cap, Wilkins was one of the many Dolphins players who were released prior to free agency. He immediately became one of the hottest commodities on the open market. While the Raiders won't be the only team interested, Wilkins would be a massive get for Las Vegas' defense.
The defensive tackle set a new career-high in sacks with nine during the 2023 campaign. He added 65 tackles and 23 quarterback hits. If Wilkins was on the Raiders in 2023, he would've ranked behind just Maxx Crosby in sacks and quarterback hits. Over his five-year career in Miami, Wilkins made a total of 355 tackles, 50 quarterback hits and 20.5 sacks.
The Raiders finished the 2023 campaign ranked 15th in total defense, allowing 330.9 yards per game. Their run defense was their weakest point, ranking 21st overall by allowing 118.5 YPG.
With Antonio Pierce in charge, Las Vegas is hopeful that they're on a path back to postseason contention. Having Christian Wilkins up front would both bolster the defense and get the Raiders closer to achieving their goal.