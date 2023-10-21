The Las Vegas Raiders have made it clear to teams around the league that they are not interested in moving on from wide receiver Davante Adams in a trade, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The NFL trade deadline is approaching on Oct. 31, and Davante Adams has voiced his frustration with his role in the offense in recent weeks. That sparked speculation that the Raiders could trade him, but that appears not to be happening, at least for now.

Adams signed a five-year contract with the Raiders in 2022, and was supposed to be a main piece in the team's offense under head coach Josh McDaniels. Adams has shown that he is still one of the top receivers in the NFL, despite the fact that Josh McDaniels' offense has not reached the level that he had in mind. Over the last couple of weeks in wins against the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots, Adams has not gotten many targets.

Despite the lack of targets for Adams, the Raiders are in the mix at 3-3 so far this season, with a winnable game against the Chicago Bears coming up this Sunday. After the Bears game, the Raiders will visit the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football, which is a tough task. That game against the Lions takes place on Oct. 30, a day before the trade deadline.

These next few games could shape the decisions that the Raiders make. It seems as of now, they plan on keeping Adams for the long haul.