Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler explained the reasoning behind selecting Byron Young, the Alabama football defender, in the 2023 NFL Draft. When he became the 70th pick in the third round, the decision went beyond what the Raiders saw in Young’s on-field performance.

In a recent interview, Ziegler emphasized the importance of building a strong foundation for the Las Vegas team and highlighted Young’s experience in a winning program as a valuable asset, per Mark Inabinett of AL.com.

Standing in at 6’3 295 lbs., Byron Young possesses the size, skill, and versatility to line up at various positions at the line of scrimmage. With decent length and proper technique, Young has proven to be a talented read-and-react defender who can win with strength and leverage. His ability to anchor or fight double-teams adds pressure on offensive units at the line of scrimmage.

The Raiders’ decision to draft Young is in line with their efforts to improve their under-performing defensive line. Last season, Las Vegas recorded the third-worst sack total in the NFL with 27 sacks. Furthermore, the team ranked 19th out of 32 NFL teams in rushing yards allowed during the 2022 season, with only six teams giving up more rushing touchdowns.

Ziegler touched on Young’s winning background, stating, “Byron has a lot of the traits. He’s been part of a winning program, part of a program that’s demanding and kind of a championship-caliber breed.” With the addition of Young, the Raiders hope to bolster their defense and make strides towards becoming a more competitive team in the league.