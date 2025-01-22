The Las Vegas Raiders have had a busy offseason thus far, first firing head coach Antonio Pierce with a new candidate yet to be named and then firing general manager Tom Telesco. Both men were let go from their jobs after just one year at their respective posts.

Now, the Raiders have closed one of those two vacancies in a move that will continue to fuel the rumors of just how much Tom Brady may be influencing the franchise, per Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

“A new leader in Las Vegas: Raiders are finalizing a deal to hire Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek as their new general manager, per sources,” reported Schefter.

John Spytek was on the Tampa Bay staff when Tom Brady suited up for that franchise in the twilight years of his career, including winning a Super Bowl there in the 2020-21 season.

Brady is now a minority owner of the Raiders and is rumored to be pulling more strings than most others in his position around the league.

Spytek has been one of the architects of a Buccaneers team that has won four straight division titles and made five consecutive playoff appearances, including one this year.

The Raiders have some intriguing pieces on their roster, including Offensive Rookie of the Year hopeful Brock Bowers at tight end; however, there are also some gaping holes at several spots, including most notably at the quarterback position.

Addressing that issue will be priority number one, and also figuring out what to do with some of the team's valuable trade candidates, including defensive star Maxx Crosby.

In any case, with their new general manager now in place, the Raiders will look to fill their head coaching vacancy as quickly as possible ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, which will take place in April from Green Bay.