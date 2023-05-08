Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Las Vegas Raiders are building out their roster for the first year of their non-Derek Carr era. Even after the 2023 NFL Draft, some believe the Raiders could still use help in a crucial position.

Improving at linebacker should be one of the Raiders’ main focus, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. While Las Vegas has some intriguing options, Bonsignore still thinks the Raiders need help at LB.

“Linebacker is still a work in progress, although Robert Spillane, Divine Deablo, Luke Masterson, Darien Butler and young draft prospect Amari Burney can certainly quell concern by playing well this year,” Bonsignore said.

“If that occurs, that changes the dynamic quite a bit,” Bonsignore continued. “That said, linebacker seems like a logical position the Raiders might fortify at some point before the start, or end, of training camp.”

Heading into the offseason, it was clear that the Raiders needed help defensively. Las Vegas finished last season ranked 28th overall in total defense, allowing 365.6 yards per game. Still, Vegas hasn’t made a major overhaul at linebacker.

Denzel Perryman led the Raiders LBs in tackles (83) and tied for the team lead in interceptions with two. However, Perryman signed with the Houston Texans this offseason. Deablo was fourth on the team in tackles (74) while Masterson was sixth (59).

Still, even after drafting Burney in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Las Vegas could still be looking for answers at linebacker. The Raiders knew that sweeping changes were needed for their defensive success. Perhaps a new linebacker could help jump start Las Vegas’ defensive resurgence.