The Las Vegas Raiders got off to a strong start to Jimmy Garoppolo's debut season with the franchise after a win against the Broncos. The team signed Garoppolo to a three-year contract this offseason and came away with a narrow 17-16 road victory over Denver on Sunday.

Following the win, the Raiders saw a dramatic shift in their chances to win the vaunted AFC West, jumping from near-impossible +1400 odds to +750 odds after Sunday's result, per Mike Dixon of Vegas Sports Today.

The favorites to win the division remain the Kansas City Chiefs, who of course are the defending 2022-23 Super Bowl Champions and are led by one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time in Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs, however, got off to a slow start in 2023, losing at home to the Detroit Lions in a game they played without star tight end Travis Kelce and defensive stalwart Chris Jones.

In fact, the Raiders were the only team in the whole division to start out 1-0, as the Los Angeles Chargers lost in a tight game against the Miami Dolphins at home.

While Las Vegas is still understandably a massive underdog to come out atop one of the NFL's toughest divisions when it's all said and down, some eyebrows will be raised by these latest odds. The addition of Garoppolo following the departure of Derek Carr may not have exactly created huge waves around the league this offseason, but the former San Francisco 49er looked rock solid in his debut, throwing for an even 200 yards and tossing two touchdowns.

The Raiders will look to keep the momentum going when they visit the Buffalo Bills on September 17.