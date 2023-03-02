Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said he hopes running back Josh Jacobs remains on the team for a while, wrote Around The NFL Writer Nick Shook in a Thursday article.

“That’s the hope and the goal is that he’s here for a while,” Josh McDaniels said. “We’ll see how that all plays out, but again, Dave and Josh’s representatives have been in contact, and that’s the goal. That’s what we’re working toward.”

Josh Jacobs said he would be willing to play on the franchise tag if the Raiders have plans to make improvements at other key positions. He added a warning for the franchise that drafted him.

“If you want me to come back as the hero, you better pay me like a hero.”

The Raiders were willing to “explore every avenue” to address the quarterback position after releasing quarterback Derek Carr, wrote Shook.

“The goal for us, eventually, is to have somebody that’s going to be here for a long time,” McDaniels said. “I think that you see the teams that are having success right now in our league, in our conference and specifically in our division, they’re young players that were drafted by their clubs and they’re being developed there under the same continuity. So I think eventually, yes.”

Las Vegas released quarterback Derek Carr before his $40.4 million salary became guaranteed. The team saved $29.25 million in cap space by releasing Carr.

Josh Jacobs spoke about the tense locker room environment as the season progressed.

“It was definitely weird, man,” Jacobs said on Thursday’s episode of PFT Live. “Just like, you can kind of see the signs that something was going to happen. The season we were having — we lost that last game [to the Steelers]…We knew that our playoff hopes were over.

“So we already kind of knew that they were about to shake some stuff up because they didn’t have anything to lose at that point. But we didn’t know it was going to be like that.”