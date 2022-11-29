Published November 29, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Josh Jacobs looked unstoppable — and invincible — in the Las Vegas Raiders’ 40-34 overtime win last Sunday over the Seattle Seahawks on the road. However, reports say that his status for Week 13’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers is uncertain.

Via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network:

“Raiders RB Josh Jacobs is not expected to practice much, if at all this week because of his calf strain, per sources. He’ll get around-the-clock treatment in hopes of playing Sunday against the Chargers.”

The calf issue isn’t new, however. Jacobs hurt his calf in last Friday’s Raiders practice heading to the showdown with the Seahawks. He did not seem to be slowed down by his calf t though when he went off in the Seattle game, burning rubber for a ridiculous total of 229 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries. He took to the house the game-winning touchdown in overtime, one that went for 86 yards long and gave the Raiders their second win in a row and fourth of the season.

In the event that Jacobs gets ultimately ruled out for the game against the Chargers, the Raiders can be expected to utilize Zamir White and Ameer Adbullah more in the backfield.

The Raiders are looking to get back at Los Angeles, which beat them in Week 1 on the road, 24-19. Jacobs only had 57 rushing yards in that game but he also only had 10 carries.

After 12 weeks of football, Jacobs is the most prolific running back in the NFL, with 1,159 rushing yards to go with nine rushing touchdowns.