After signing Jimmy Garoppolo to be their starting quarterback, the Las Vegas Raiders are now looking to bring in offensive weapons around him. In their quest for wide receivers, the Raiders took a page out of the Washington Commanders’ book.

The Raiders have signed Cam Sims to a contract, via Ben Standing of The Athletic. The terms of Sims’ deal with Vegas have yet to be disclosed.

Sims has spent his entire five-year NFL career with the Commanders. He originally signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent after the 2018 NFL draft. However, Sims proved to be much more, appearing in 55 games for the Commanders and starting 17.

In that time, Sims caught 57 passes for 804 yards and three receptions. He set his career-highs in receptions (32) and yards (477) in 2020 and touchdowns (20 in 2021. Sims, however, is coming off a rough 2022 season. In what will now be his final season with Washington, Sims caught just eight passes for 89 yards despite playing in all 17 games.

Still, the Raiders see potential in Sims. Las Vegas has already made a major investment in their receiving room by signing Jakobi Meyers. Davante Adams is of course still on the roster. However, Adams was one of just four Raiders too gain 400+ receiving yards. Mack Hollins (690) and Foster Moreau (420) are both free agents.

Vegas has traded away one of their better receiving threats in Darren Waller. While they’re relying on Adams, the Raiders knew they needed pieces around him. Meyers is Las Vegas’ big ticket free agent. But Cam Sims will now look to carve out a role for the Raiders and become a favorite for Jimmy Garoppolo.