With the Las Vegas Raiders moving on from Derek Carr, the team finds themselves in search of a new face of the franchise. Following a strong showing from several prospects at the NFL combine, many believe that they could address the quarterback position in the NFL Draft. With the release of his latest mock draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has the team doing just that.

In his mock draft, Zierlein has the Raiders trading with the Arizona Cardinals. They will move up from the seventh overall pick, all the way to third. Following this move, they will then add Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud.

Zierlein broke down the potential trade, and why the Raiders could look to move up for CJ Stroud.

“The Raiders can either sit tight and hope they get their guy at No. 7 … or look to aggressively move up and target the quarterback they want. In this exercise, Josh McDaniels and Co. jump into Arizona’s draft slot to snag Stroud, who put on the best pure throwing display in Indy,” wrote Zierlein.

By staying put with the seventh overall pick, the Cardinals could potentially miss out on the top four quarterbacks in this year’s group. In this scenario, they will move up, and grab arguably the best of the group in CJ Stroud.

During his two seasons as a starter, Stroud dominated for Ohio State. Over 25 games, he threw for 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns, and just 12 interceptions.

The Raiders have already established an offense full of weapons. With Josh Jacobs set to return, they will also have one of the NFL’s premier players in the backfield. Dropping Stroud into that situation could help this team compete from day one.