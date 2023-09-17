With just over three minutes left in their game against the Buffalo Bills, the Las Vegas Raiders trailed 38-10. Then things got really bad.

While trying to haul in a deep pass from QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Davante Adams took a shot to the head from Bills safety Taylor Rapp. Adams was forced to exit the game, and shortly after was taken to the locker room, via Sideline Daily.

Davante Adams is headed to the locker room after this vicious hit. Not good. pic.twitter.com/muDJnpJ2iS — Sideline Daily (@sideline_daily) September 17, 2023

Adams was later officially diagnosed with a concussion.

It was an ugly end to an otherwise strong outing for Adams on an individual level. He was targeted by Garoppolo eight times. Adams managed six catches for 84 yards and a touchdown before being forced from the game.

The Raiders were competitive for the first half of this matchup, trailing 21-10 after two quarters. But the second half was all Buffalo, as the Bills outscored the Raiders 17-0 as the game turned into a blowout.

More worrying for the Raiders is the status of Adams moving forward after the vicious hit. Of course, a concussion could lead to Adams potentially missing future games.

Any prolonged absence from Adams would be a disaster scenario for Las Vegas. The team is already thin at wide receiver as it is. They lined up against Buffalo without their leading receiver from Week 1's win over the Denver Broncos.

WR Jakobi Meyers missed Week 2's tilt because of his own concussion issue. Meyers was unable to graduate from the NFL's concussion protocol in time to be cleared to play.

The health of Adams is a story that bares watching. Falling to 1-1 was bad enough for the Raiders. Losing Adams for Week 3 or beyond would make things exponentially worse.