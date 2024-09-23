After losing to the Carolina Panthers 36-22 in Week 2, the Las Vegas Raiders dropped to 1-2 in the 2024 NFL season. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce alluded to making “business decisions” after the Panthers' loss. However, roster moves should be on the horizon in the wake of Raiders safety Marcus Epps suffering a season-ending injury in Sunday's loss, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“Raiders safety Marcus Epps suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s loss to Carolina, per sources. Brutal news for Las Vegas and Epps, a team leader who had started every game since signing last year,” Pelissero reported. “No other damage, so he’ll be ready for 2025. He’s set to be a free agent in March.”

The changes made ahead of Week 4 should be interesting for the Raiders, considering what coach Pierce said after the loss, surrounding players making “business decisions,” which will motivate the coaching staff to follow suit, per Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore.

“Raiders coach Antonio Pierce did not hold back: said some players made some “business decisions” today,” Bonsignore said. “Indicated the coaching staff will have to make some business decisions moving forward as a result.”

Pierce also pointed to the team's defense, which allowed 36 points, contributing to Sunday's loss, per the Associated Press.

“The scheme wasn’t good enough, the design of the plays wasn’t good enough today, what we thought was going to work didn’t work, and on the grass, we didn’t execute,” Pierce said. “Nor did we put forth the effort, to me, that we put up in games past.”

Raiders fans calling for Luke Getsy's firing after Week 3

While Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce called out his team's defense, Raiders fans called out offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. After the Carolina Panthers benched Bryce Young after Week 2, Andy Dalton earned his first start in two years, as he and the Panthers cruised to a 36-22 victory, Carolina's first of the 2024 season. This, of course, came at the Raiders' expense, as fans expressed their frustration with Getsy and the offensive approach of late.

“Luke Getsy is the problem it's not hard to see,” one fan claimed, to which one fan agreed while pleading to his X, formerly Twitter, “Just like when he was on the Bears. Justin Field 3-0 in Pittsburg.”

“Make a business decision and FIRE LUKE GETSY!” another fan added while using Pierce's wording in making a business-like decision.

The Raiders will face the Denver Broncos in Week 4.