Nothing went the Las Vegas Raiders' way on Sunday, as they were blown out by the Carolina Panthers at home 36-22. With the loss, Antonio Pierce and the Raiders dropped to 1-2, and the Panthers picked up their first win of the season in their first game with Bryce Young on the bench.

Offensively, it was an ugly day for offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, quarterback Gardner Minshew and the Raiders offense. They scored on just one of their first nine drives against a Panthers defense that got carved up over the first two weeks, and had fallen into a 33-7 deficit early in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Raiders fans were calling for Getsy's job after just three games calling the offense in Las Vegas.

“Luke Getsy is the problem it’s not hard to see,” one fan posted on X, formerly Twitter. Another added, “Make a business decision and FIRE LUKE GETSY!”

One fan even compared Getsy's situation to that of their opponent on Sunday.

“If Bryce Young can be done after 2 games Luke Getsy can be done after 3,” a commenter wrote.

Both sides of the ball are a problem for the Raiders at this point, but failing to put points on the board before garbage time against the Panthers defense is a major red flag.

Raiders defense reeling after getting lit up by Panthers

The Panthers came into Week 3 with one of the worst offenses in football. They had mustered just 13 points over the first two games against the Saints and the Chargers, leading them to bench Bryce Young just 18 starts into his young career.

Whether it was the quarterback change or just getting to play against the Raiders defense, the Andy Dalton-led Panthers were on fire on Sunday. Incredibly, Dalton became the first quarterback this season to throw for 300 yards the three touchdowns this season in the blowout win.

The Panthers offense did some good things. Dalton played very well, and the offensive line protected him very well throughout the day. However, the Raiders defense put forth a pretty poor effort that could mean bad things are coming over the next few weeks.

In addition to the pass defense getting chewed up by Dalton and a mediocre group of pass catchers, the Panthers were able to run the ball efficiently throughout the day. Chuba Hubbard ran 21 times for 114 yards, gaining more than five yards per clip.

In the passing game, the Raiders made Dalton look like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. His QBR on Sunday was 86.9 out of 100, which would be the best mark in the league this season if he had enough drop backs to qualify. The Raiders defense gets to play another bad offense next week when they take on the Browns, but Sunday wasn't encouraging at all on that side of the ball.