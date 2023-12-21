The Raiders make a roster move ahead of the Week 16 matchup against the Chiefs.

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the middle of making a wild run to the playoffs. However, they need these last few weeks to go their way. It'll be a tough ask considering they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day. But in a surprising move, the front office is letting go of one of its veteran players.

As it turns out, the Raiders have officially waived Malik Reed from the roster, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Reed has not played a vital role in Las Vegas this season.

“The Raiders are waiving veteran edge Malik Reed, per source. He has 16 career sacks.”

Reed has been in the NFL for five seasons. He's typically played a backup role throughout most of his career. However, this season he's hardly hit the field. During his time with the Raiders, the veteran pass rusher has only played in four games. He's only recorded three total tackles in 2023.

Maybe Malik Reed will have better luck in the NFL next season. There will be plenty of teams across the league looking to sign pass rushers during the offseason. So, Reed should at least be active during training camp next year. There is also a chance he signs elsewhere this season as well, especially with the playoffs right around the corner.

As for the Raiders, they're focused on playing the Chiefs on Christmas Day. It should be a fun matchup considering both franchises are divisional rivals and are fighting for a spot in the playoffs.