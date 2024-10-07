The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a disappointing 34-18 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday to drop to 2-3 on the season, and after the game, Maxx Crosby made it clear that he wants to be a part of the team for the long-term to help build a winner.

“You know where I want to be,” Maxx Crosby said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “You think I want to be anywhere else? No. I got this s**t tatted on my body. I don't want to go anywhere… it's just funny. You've got a lot of people that have a lot to say when they really don't know what's going on.”

It was a disappointing day for the Raiders, who went up against a Broncos team that struggled a lot on offense so far this season. Turnovers from Gardner Minshew put the Raiders in a hole and eventually led to him being benched for Aidan O'Connell. This was a game that the Raiders likely expected to win, or at least be more competitive in. That was not the case, and likely led to Crosby being questioned in this fashion after the game.

Crosby is one of the best defensive players in the NFL, and the Raiders have a building block with him on the roster, along with some other quality players like Brock Bowers. The biggest thing, seemingly is the quarterback long-term. Gardner Minshew, nor Aidan O'Connell figure to be solutions.

Raiders look to move on from disappointing loss to Broncos

Next week's game will be an interesting test for the Raiders, as they will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers present a challenge on the defensive side of the ball, so it will be a tough ask for the Raiders to put up a lot of points, no matter who is under center, even though it will be interesting to see who eventually does start at quarterback.

On the other side of the ball, the Steelers do not have a high-powered offense. Las Vegas' defense is going to have to limit Pittsburgh's offense to keep the team in the game. It will be interesting to see if Crosby and someone like Christian Wilkins can get after Justin Fields.

If the Raiders are not able to get a win against the Steelers next week, it will be tough to dig out of a 2-4 hole with games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals looming after that.