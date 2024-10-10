ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Pittsburgh Steelers head to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders as they look to rebound after a hard-fought loss in their last game against the Dallas Cowboys as they come into week 6. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Steelers-Raiders prediction and pick.

Pittsburgh (3-2) has shown flashes of potential with Justin Fields at the helm, sitting at 3-2 through Week 5. Fields' dual-threat ability has added a new dimension to the offense, though consistency remains an issue. The defense, led by T.J. Watt, continues to be the team's strength. As they prepare for the Raiders, improving red zone efficiency will be crucial.

Las Vegas (2-3) has struggled to a 2-3 start in 2024, leading to a quarterback change. Aidan O'Connell takes over for Gardner Minshew, hoping to spark the offense. With the absence of Davante Adams due to the trade rumors, this offense has taken a major step back. Hosting the Steelers in Week 6, Las Vegas desperately needs a win to salvage their season.



Here are the Steelers-Raiders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Steelers-Raiders NFL Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers: -3 (-105)

Moneyline: -162

Las Vegas Raiders: +3 (-115)

Moneyline: +136

Over: 36.5 (-110)

Under: 36.5 (-110)

How to Watch Steelers vs. Raiders

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Pittsburgh Steelers are primed to secure a crucial road victory against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6, led by the dynamic Justin Fields at quarterback.

Fields has shown significant improvement in recent weeks, particularly in the passing game. His ability to extend plays and make throws on the run will be crucial against a Raiders defense that has struggled to contain mobile quarterbacks.

Pittsburgh's defense remains elite, allowing just 73 points in their first five games – the fourth-fewest in the NFL2. This unit should have no problem containing a Raiders offense that ranks 28th in yards per carry and is in the bottom 10 in yards per play.

Without Davante Adams, the Raiders' offense loses its most potent weapon. Aidan O'Connell, making his first NFL start this season, will face a steep test against the Steelers' aggressive defense. The lack of offensive firepower will put immense pressure on the inexperienced quarterback.

Mike Tomlin's experience and ability to prepare his team for road games cannot be understated. The Steelers are 4-2 against the spread as road favorites over the last four seasons. With Fields' improving play, a stout defense, and the Raiders' offensive limitations, expect the Steelers to emerge victorious in Las Vegas.

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread/Win

Despite their 2-3 start and the absence of star receiver Davante Adams, the Las Vegas Raiders are poised to secure a crucial victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 at Allegiant Stadium.

Aidan O'Connell, taking over at quarterback, brings a fresh energy to the offense. His performance in the preseason showed promise, and with a full week of first-team reps, he should be well-prepared to exploit the Steelers' 24th-ranked pass defense. Without Adams, the Raiders have been forced to diversify their attack. In their recent win against the Browns, seven different receivers had receptions, and five players had at least 10 yards on the ground. This unpredictability will keep the Steelers' defense off-balance.

Jakobi Meyers has stepped up as a reliable target, while speedsters Tre Tucker and DJ Turner have added explosive elements to both the passing and running game. Their versatility will be crucial in stretching the field and creating mismatches. Allegiant Stadium provides a significant boost for the Raiders. The raucous crowd will make communication difficult for the Steelers' offense, potentially leading to costly mistakes.

Despite some struggles, the Raiders' defense has shown flashes of potential. With the Steelers still adjusting to Justin Fields at quarterback, Las Vegas's defense has an opportunity to create turnovers and swing momentum in their favor. In this must-win game for the Raiders, expect O'Connell and a diverse offensive attack to overcome the absence of Adams and secure a vital home victory.

Final Steelers-Raiders Prediction & Pick

The Steelers-Raiders Week 6 matchup promises to be a closely contested affair. Despite their struggles, the Steelers' defense remains formidable and should challenge the Raiders' inexperienced quarterback Aidan O'Connell. Justin Fields has shown improvement, and his dual-threat ability could be the difference-maker against a vulnerable Raiders defense.

However, the Raiders' home-field advantage at Allegiant Stadium shouldn't be underestimated. Their offense, while missing Davante Adams, has shown flashes of creativity that could keep the game close. Ultimately, the Steelers' defensive prowess and Fields' playmaking ability should give them the edge. Expect a tight game, but Pittsburgh should cover the 3-point spread with a narrow victory.

Final Steelers-Raiders Prediction & Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers -3 (-105), Under 36.5 (-110)