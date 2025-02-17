Maxx Crosby sacked Aaron Rodgers once during a 2019 game. The Las Vegas Raiders star edge rusher may not sack him in 2025 — because Rodgers could end up in Sin City.

The Super Bowl winning quarterback will be searching for his future NFL home this offseason. The New York Jets opted to sever ties with him, allowing Rodgers to enter free agency. Rodgers' name is linked to the Raiders by multiple analysts. Vegas needs a QB upgrade.

But how does the four-time Pro Bowler Crosby feel about it? He dropped a blunt quip about his team possibly adding Rodgers on his “The Rush” podcast on Tuesday.

“I wouldn't be mad,” Crosby succinctly said regarding the Rodgers to Raiders possibility.

Crosby didn't dive any further. But those four words indicate he's open to Rodgers taking the QB1 reins. The Raiders weren't projected to draft a QB on Feb. 13. Meanwhile, Justin Fields is one other veteran QB linked to Vegas. Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold are also popular options. But Rodgers is floating as an idea, too.

Before Raiders rumor, was Aaron Rodgers trying to stay with Jets?

Turns out this football divorce got testy.

Rodgers “pleaded” for the Jets to keep him, according to an in-depth report from Ryan Dunleavy and Steve Helling of the New York Post. Both insiders shared how Rodgers “aggressively urged” the Jets to keep him for at least two more years.

However, new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn opted for the franchise to go in a different direction from Rodgers. The QB “slipped into darkness for a few days,” per the NY Post report.

The Jets have their own QB room to evaluate. Perhaps the Jets turn to the NFL Draft to pluck away their potential QB of the future. The Raiders can still pull the same move.

Shedeur Sanders of Colorado is a popular choice among Raiders fans for the sixth overall pick. Sanders already has spent time with Raiders co-owner Tom Brady during his collegiate run in Boulder. However, Sanders can still land inside the top five before Vegas makes its selection.

Rodgers, though, continues to hover above Sin City as a possible idea for the Raiders — an idea Crosby himself doesn't sound opposed to.